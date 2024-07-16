Papua New Guinea’s sidelined minister to fight domestic violence charge in Sydney court next year

SYDNEY (AP) — Papua New Guinea’s sidelined Petroleum Minister, Jimmy Maladina, will appear in a Sydney court in March to fight a charge of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. The 58-year-old appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday to have a hearing date set over the assault that allegedly occurred in a Sydney apartment on July 6. The magistrate set a hearing date in March, despite Maladina’s lawyer requesting an earlier date. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape announced last week that Energy Minister Thomas Opa has taken over the petroleum portfolio since Maladina stepped down during the court process. Maladina remains a government lawmaker and hopes to return to the South Pacific island nation’s cabinet.

