Kennedy apologizes after a video of him speaking to Trump leaks

PHOENIX (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has apologized after a video was posted online showing part of a private phone call between the independent presidential candidate and Donald Trump. The video shows Kennedy listening on a speakerphone as Trump shares disproven claims about childhood vaccines, an issue that has helped Kennedy amass a loyal following among people who reject the scientific consensus that the benefits of vaccines far outweigh the risk of rare complications. Trump also appears to pitch Kennedy on endorsing his campaign. A spokesperson for Kennedy has said he’s not dropping out.

