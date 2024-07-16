Skip to Content
Germany’s top security official bans a far-right magazine, accusing it of spreading hatred

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official has banned a far-right magazine that she accused of stirring up hatred against Jews, people with immigrant roots and parliamentary democracy. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday banned Compact magazine and the company that publishes it, as well as a film production firm. Her ministry said police raided properties and apartments in four German regions linked to the organizations, their management and shareholders. Faeser described Compact as “a central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene.” She said that “we will not allow who belongs in Germany and who doesn’t to be defined by ethnicity.”

