French president accepts prime minister’s resignation but keeps him as head of caretaker government
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the prime minister’s resignation but kept him on as head of a caretaker government. Macron’s office said in a statement that Macron “accepted” the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the ministers on Tuesday. Attal and other government members are “to handle current affairs until a new government is being appointed,” the statement said. There is no firm timeline for when Macron must name a new prime minister, as France is about to host the Paris Olympic Games at the end of the month.