Colombia ends cease-fire with largest faction of FARC rebel holdout group
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government says it will end a cease-fire with the largest faction of the FARC-EMC, a holdout group that refused to sign a 2016 peace deal with the Colombian government, but had been involved in peace talks until March with the administration of President Gustavo Petro. In a press conference, the nation’s Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said that the FARC-EMC has split in two factions, and added that a ceasefire with the group’s smallest faction, will be extended for three months while peace talks with that group continue.