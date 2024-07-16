City of Santa Barbara Cultural Arts Grants now open

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara is investing nearly $250,000 into the community through its annual Cultural Arts Grants.

Applications are being accepted through Aug.18, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based organizations are invited to apply for any one of three grant programs.

The grant programs are: Community Arts, Organizational Development, and Community Events and Festivals.

From the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture:

City The Community Arts (CA) Grants: Encouraging projects and programs uplifting arts opportunities for underserved communities and youth and helping to ensure arts access for all members of Santa Barbara’s community. Maximum funding request: up to $6,000

Organizational Development (OD) Grants: Supporting nonprofit arts organizations’ capacity and performance, enhance audience reach, and increase earned income. Embracing a variety of arts organizations, including multicultural and neighborhood arts. Maximum funding request: up to $15,000

Community Events & Festivals (EF) Grants: Incubating events and festivals that contribute to the city’s cultural vitality and promotion. Maximum funding request: up to $15,000

In order to qualify, applicants must have nonprofit 501c3 status or a nonprofit fiscal sponsor and attend a mandatory informational workshop.

An in-person workshop is scheduled for July 18th from 12-1:30 p.m. at the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, located at 630 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

An online workshop will take place through Zoom on July 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

For workshop registration, grant guidelines, eligibility requirements, and the online application portal, visit sbac.ca.gov/city-grants.

The Cultural Arts Grants are funded by the City of Santa Barbara.

Applications are reviewed by the City-appointed Arts Advisory Committee and Community Events & Festivals Committee.

Grant administration is facilitated by the County Office of Arts and Culture.

For more than 30 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for Santa Barbara arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives, and projects.

Local nonprofits can submit applications until August 18, 2024.

For more information, visit: www.sbac.ca.gov.

The programs are meant to provide arts access for underserved communities, support diverse nonprofits, and catalyze festivals that enhance local economic and community vitality.