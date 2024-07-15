Skip to Content
News

What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its second day in Milwaukee

By
Published 9:08 pm

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention heads into its second day in Milwaukee — now with Donald Trump as its official presidential nominee — as the party wades through how to message around the assassination attempt on Trump’s life over the weekend. Immigration and crime are expected to be featured topics Tuesday during the convention’s second day. Many of the speakers so far have referenced the assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a Saturday rally, and that’s something we can expect to hear more of as speeches go on. There are also plenty of references to JD Vance, Trump’s newly minted running mate, who is expected to address delegates on Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content