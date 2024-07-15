What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its second day in Milwaukee
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention heads into its second day in Milwaukee — now with Donald Trump as its official presidential nominee — as the party wades through how to message around the assassination attempt on Trump’s life over the weekend. Immigration and crime are expected to be featured topics Tuesday during the convention’s second day. Many of the speakers so far have referenced the assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a Saturday rally, and that’s something we can expect to hear more of as speeches go on. There are also plenty of references to JD Vance, Trump’s newly minted running mate, who is expected to address delegates on Wednesday.