Columbia’s soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say Columbia’s soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Ramón Jesurún and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were detained after the event at Hard Rock Stadium, and charged, Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin told The Associated Press. Martin did not disclose the charges. Arrest records showed Monday that Ramon Jamil Jesurun was booked on three counts of battery on an official. Columbia’s soccer federation didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from the AP.