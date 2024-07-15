Fresno State’s Tedford steps down because of health concerns, Skipper is named interim coach

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford announced Monday he’s stepping down because of health concerns.

Tedford, 62, led the Bulldogs to a 44-22 record in five seasons, including two Mountain West Conference championships and four bowl victories. The Bulldogs finished in the AP Top 25 twice during his tenure.

“It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical checkup, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State’s head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program,” Tedford said in a statement.

Fresno State assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper will be interim head coach this season. He was acting head coach while Tedford was away from the team for health reasons for the New Mexico Bowl following the 2022 season, in which Fresno State beat New Mexico State 37-10.

Tedford was named an Eddie Robinson Award finalist and a Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award finalist in 2018 after the Bulldogs won a school-record 12 games. He has a 127-79 overall record in 11 total college seasons at California and Fresno State.

Tedford initially took the Fresno State job in 2017 and guided a 1-11 program to 10 or more wins in each of his first two seasons. He stepped away from coaching in 2019 while dealing with heart-related issues but returned to his alma mater after Kalen DeBoer left for Washington late in the 2021 season. His team won the 2022 Mountain West title and finished 10-4.

“Coach Tedford is a living legend,” Skipper said. ”He is definitely an innovator and trendsetter of the game. His impact on college football will be felt forever, and I feel very fortunate to be able to have coached on his staff these past two seasons. The knowledge I have gained is priceless.”

