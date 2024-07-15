Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor’s appointment
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case. Lawyers for Trump had argued that special counsel Jack Smith was illicitly appointed and that his office was improperly funded by the Justice Department. The case was dismissed Monday. A spokesperson for Smith and a lawyer for Trump haven’t responded to messages seeking comment.