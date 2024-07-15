Browns, kicker Dustin Hopkins agree on 3-year, $15.9 million contract extension, AP source says

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kicker Dustin Hopkins has agreed to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night.

Hopkins was a major weapon for Cleveland last season after coming over in a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll be under contract through the 2027 season, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been signed.

ESPN.com was first to report the agreement, which makes Hopkins one of the NFL’s highest-paid kickers.

The 33-year-old Hopkins made 33 of 36 field-goal tries and 24 of 26 extra points last season for the Browns, who got him for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Hopkins was unable to kick in the playoffs after suffering a severe hamstring injury while trying to chase down a returner against Houston in Week 16.

Hopkins was particularly good from long range, going 8 for 8 on kicks of at least 50 yards.

He spent seven seasons with Washington before joining the Chargers in 2021. Hopkins has made 223 of 260 field-goal attempts (85.8%) in his career.

The Browns made the move for Hopkins after kicker Cade York struggled throughout the preseason. York is now back with Cleveland after signing a one-year contract in March. York was originally drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022.

