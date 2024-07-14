Mind the mangroves! Some Kenyans combat the threat of logging with hidden beehives
Associated Press
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Some conservation-minded Kenyans are trying to protect threatened mangroves from loggers by hiding beehives in them. One longtime resident on the country’s Indian Ocean coastline recalls pleading with loggers to spare the mangroves or at least cut selectively. It didn’t work. Now his bees are based in mangrove tops and are ready to sting unsuspecting loggers. It’s part of a local conservation project. The bees also help with pollination. And the honey they make is sweet for extra cash. But much work remains. Threats to mangroves also include climate change, pollution and urban development.