Georgia sheriff laments scrapped jail plans in county under federal civil rights investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says officials made a shortsighted decision not build a new jail in a county where conditions for prisoners have led to a federal civil rights investigation. The sheriff says Friday that nearly 15,000 work orders have been filed since May 2023 for the out-of-date building. Fulton County commissioners instead approved a request for proposals to assess the jail facilities, recommend renovations and provide an estimate for a future special purpose building. The U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation last year over longstanding problems with jail conditions in the county. Civil rights groups and advocates for prisoners applauded the county’s new direction on the jail.

Associated Press

