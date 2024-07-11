United Airlines jet makes unscheduled landing in Florida after a passenger fights with a crew member
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Airlines says one of its jets from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, after a passenger became “aggressive and disruptive.” Video aired by WSVN-TV shows a fight between a woman and a flight attendant on board the flight. The cellphone video appears to show a passenger putting her face on the flight attendant’s shoulder during the struggle. She comes away with a piece of his shirt in her mouth. Authorities say United flight 762 was enroute to Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday when it was diverted to Orlando.