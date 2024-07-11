Sudan’s warring parties arrive in Geneva for U.N.-hosted talks on possible local cease-fires
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — U.N. officials say that Sudan’s warring parties have arrived in Geneva at the invitation of the United Nations to discuss the protection of civilians through possible local cease-fires. A spokesman at U.N. headquarters in New York told reporters Thursday that senior representatives from the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces accepted invitations to meet separately with the U.N. secretary-general’s personal envoy. The envoy invited both parties to separate “proximity talks” on Thursday morning but “regrettably one of the delegations did not come to the session,” he said. The envoy and his team met with those representatives, and invited both delegations to continue discussions on Friday.