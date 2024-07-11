Skip to Content
Investigators behind Mueller Report on Trump and Russia will share ‘inside story’ in upcoming book

NEW YORK (AP) — The team assembled by special counsel Robert S. Mueller to investigate alleged Russian interference and ties to Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election will have a book out this fall. Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that “Interference: The Inside Story of Trump, Russia, and the Mueller Investigation” will be released Sept. 24, within weeks of the 2024 election. The book was written by Aaron Zebley, James Quarles, and Andrew Goldstein, with an introduction by Mueller, whose report was issued in 2019.

