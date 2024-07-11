Here’s what seems to work in Miami to keep deaths down as temperatures soar
AP Science Writer
Despite a record 46-day streak of triple digit feels-like temperatures, Miami’s unprecented brutal summer last year wasn’t that deadly, contrasting with the rest of the nation where federal records show heat fatalities nationally spiked to a 45-year high. One of the reasons is that Miami takes heat seriously, not just reacting to when temperatures soar, but planning months in advance, practicing, talking to vulnerable people, installing air conditioning units and just figuring out what to do when things get nasty. The Miami-Dade government and the local National Weather Service office team up to treat heat like hurricanes and emphasize advanced preparations. It seems to work.