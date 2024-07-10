Injures are adding up at Wimbledon and determining the outcomes of matches
AP Sports Writers
LONDON (AP) — There’s no single explanation for all of the injuries to players in the latter stages at Wimbledon this year. This much is certain: The timing could hardly be worse. The man Novak Djokovic was supposed to face on Wednesday, Alex de Minaur, withdrew hours before their scheduled quarterfinal because he jarred his hip at the end of his victory two days earlier. Taylor Fritz’s fourth-round opponent, Alexander Zverev, slipped on an unworn patch of green grass in his previous match and said it left him one “one leg.” Danielle Collins’ last Wimbledon appearance before retirement ended with tape wrapped around her hamstring. The list goes on and on.