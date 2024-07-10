In international debut, new UK PM Starmer offers strong support for Ukraine at NATO summit
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is making his maiden appearance on the international stage with a strong signal of support for Ukraine as he attends the NATO summit in Washington. After he and other European leaders met American lawmakers, Starmer held private talks Wednesday with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Afterward, he reaffirmed Britain’s full-throated backing for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Starmer said he and his new Labour government will “use our opportunity here with our allies to make sure that that support is agreed” by NATO’s members.