Derrick White named to US Olympic basketball team as replacement for Kawhi Leonard
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derrick White named to US Olympic basketball team as replacement for Kawhi Leonard.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derrick White named to US Olympic basketball team as replacement for Kawhi Leonard.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.