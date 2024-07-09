Wisconsin elections officials to discuss absentee ballot drop box rules after ruling
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s elections administrator says the state elections commission will meet this week to discuss how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that once again allowed for unstaffed absentee ballot drop boxes to be used in the battleground state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission will meet on Thursday to discuss what type of guidance on absentee ballot drop boxes to give the more than 1,800 local officials who actually run elections in the state. Wisconsin elections administrator Meagan Wolfe announced the meeting during a panel discussion on election integrity. The commission must act quickly with the state’s Aug. 13 primary just five weeks away.