US-built pier will be put back in Gaza for several days to move aid, then permanently removed

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several U.S. officials say the pier built by the American military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will be reinstalled on the beach to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently. It would deal the final blow to a project long plagued by bad weather, security uncertainties and difficulties getting food into the hands of starving Palestinians. The officials said Tuesday that the goal is to clear whatever aid has piled up and get it to the secure area on the beach. Once that has been done, the Army will dismantle the pier and depart. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because final details are still being worked out.