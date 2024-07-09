Skip to Content
The body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru has been found

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Police in Peru say they have found the body of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years ago as he tried to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes. Police say they found the body of William Stampfl on Friday near a camp 5200 meters (17,060 feet) above sea level. The 58-year-old Stampfl had been trying to climb the 6,768-meter Mount Huascaran with friends. One of the friend’s bodies was found shortly after the avalanche. The other is still missing.

