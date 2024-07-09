Japan Navy helicopters’ fatal crash caused by inadequate instructions to crew, says probe report
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese navy report says lack of instructions to the crew and their failure to keep a lookout and communicate led two Japanese navy helicopters to collide during nighttime training in April, killing all eight people on board. The two SH-60K reconnaissance helicopters from the Maritime Self-Defense Force crashed during anti-submarine training near Torishima island, about 600 kilometers south of Tokyo, as they were moving to the same mock target to detect a submarine. Japan’s Defense Minister has promised to do everything to prevent such accidents in the future.