Japan Navy helicopters’ fatal crash caused by inadequate instructions to crew, says probe report

Published 7:26 am

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese navy report says lack of instructions to the crew and their failure to keep a lookout and communicate led two Japanese navy helicopters to collide during nighttime training in April, killing all eight people on board.  The two SH-60K reconnaissance helicopters from the Maritime Self-Defense Force crashed during anti-submarine training near Torishima island, about 600 kilometers south of Tokyo, as they were moving to the same mock target to detect a submarine. Japan’s Defense Minister has promised to do everything to prevent such accidents in the future.

