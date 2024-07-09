J-Rod homers, Raleigh connects twice and Gilbert is brilliant as the Mariners beat the Padres 8-3

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Julio Rodríguez went 4 for 4 with a 411-foot home run into the second deck in left field, Cal Raleigh had a pair of two-run homers among his three hits and All-Star Logan Gilbert was brilliant for the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners, who beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 Tuesday night.

Rodríguez also drove in two runs and scored three times in his biggest game of the year. The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year has been in a slump since mid-June, although he homered and doubled in a 7-3 win against Baltimore on Thursday. That homer was his first since June 15. It was his second four-hit game of the season and 10th of his career.

Rodríguez’s ninth homer, off rookie Adam Mazur (1-3) with one out in the fifth, was such a no-doubter that All-Star left fielder Jurickson Profar just turned and watched it sail into the stands for a 5-0 lead.

Rodriguez, who hit an RBI single in the first, was aboard for both of Raleigh’s shots. He singled ahead of Raleigh’s homer to right with one out in the third and doubled ahead of Raleigh’s line shot to left with one out in the seventh. Raleigh extended his team lead to 17. Raleigh also doubled in the ninth.

Gilbert (6-5) took a one-hit shutout into the seventh before allowing Jake Cronenworth’s homer with one out. The tall right-hander allowed Kyle Higashioka’s two-run homer with two outs in the eighth and was pulled. He allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Mazur allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out six and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: SS Xander Bogaerts, on the injured list since May 21 with a broken left shoulder, took several live at-bats and plans to go on a rehab assignment with Class-A Lake Elsinore. He says he could return for a series against Atlanta this weekend if all goes well.

Padres: RHP Wandy Peralta left with an injury in the ninth after allowing Raleigh’s double.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (6-7, 3.84 ERA and Padres RHP Michael King (7-5, 3.51) are scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

