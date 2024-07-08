Who is Kash Patel? Trump loyalist looks to build influence and power
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel is a trusted aide to Donald Trump and a swaggering campaign surrogate who mythologizes the former president while promoting conspiracy theories and his own brand. Patel is poised to take on an influential role in the federal government if Trump wins a second term. He frequently cites his experience as a public defender and federal prosecutor lend credibility to his plan to go after the very intelligence community he could one day help oversee. Here’s some key things to know about Patel