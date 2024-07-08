Pelicans add veteran center Daniel Theis, AP source says

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and veteran NBA center Daniel Theis have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement has not been announced.

New Orleans’ acquisition of the 32-year-old Theis comes after the Pelicans traded away their top two centers from last season: Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr.

Valanciunas was dealt to Washington and Nance was included in a trade with Atlanta that brought point guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans.

The Pelicans selected 6-foot-11 center Yves Missi 21st overall out of Baylor in last month’s NBA draft, but he is expected to begin his career in a reserve role.

The 6-foot-8 Theis played in 59 games with three starts for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. Theis began last season with Indiana, but played in only one game for the Pacers before they bought out his contract.

Theis, who is German, began his NBA career with Boston in 2017. The Celtics traded him to Chicago during the 2020-21 season and he spent part of the following season with the Houston Rockets.

Theis has 151 career starts, but just four during the past two seasons.

