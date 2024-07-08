Karen Read’s defense team says jurors were unanimous on acquitting her of murder
Associated Press
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Defense lawyers for Karen Read say jurors unanimously concluded she was not guilty of murder or leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and were deadlocked on the remaining manslaughter charge. The disclosure was made Monday in a defense motion to dismiss two charges against the woman accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm. Read’s lawyers say they were approached by three of the 12 jurors after the mistrial. They want permission to question all 12 as they push against a retrial on the deadlocked charges. They say trying her again for murder would be unconstitutional double jeopardy.