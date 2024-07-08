In first comments, the Kenyan force in Haiti says ‘no room for failure’ against powerful gangs
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The head of the Kenya-led multinational force tasked with curbing gang violence in Haiti says “there’s no room for failure” and is committing to ensuring democratic elections. The nationally broadcast news conference was the first public comment from the Kenyan force, which arrived late last month in Haiti — months after powerful gangs seized control of most of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and caused the prime minister’s resignation. There are still major questions remaining about the United Nations-backed police mission, to which the United States has pledged over $300 million in support. However, the briefing on Monday did not take any questions from the media.