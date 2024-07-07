Pretrial hearing sets stage for Alec Baldwin’s arrival in court in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Associated Press
A New Mexico judge is considering an array of restrictions on evidence, testimony and arguments ahead of a trial for Alec Baldwin. The Monday pretrial hearing sets the stage for Baldwin to appear in court over a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. Halyna Hutchins was killed in October 2021 when a gun Baldwin was holding went off on the set of Western film “Rust.” Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys want to exclude consideration of Baldwin’s additional role as co-producer amid accusations that the film cut corners on safety precautions. Prosecutors want to prohibit presentations designed to garner sympathy for Baldwin as remorseful.