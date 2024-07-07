Skip to Content
News

Pretrial hearing sets stage for Alec Baldwin’s arrival in court in fatal shooting of cinematographer

By
Published 9:00 pm

Associated Press

A New Mexico judge is considering an array of restrictions on evidence, testimony and arguments ahead of a trial for Alec Baldwin. The Monday pretrial hearing sets the stage for Baldwin to appear in court over a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. Halyna Hutchins was killed in October 2021 when a gun Baldwin was holding went off on the set of Western film “Rust.” Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys want to exclude consideration of Baldwin’s additional role as co-producer amid accusations that the film cut corners on safety precautions. Prosecutors want to prohibit presentations designed to garner sympathy for Baldwin as remorseful.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content