Padres righty Yu Darvish is placed on the restricted list to deal with a family matter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish has been placed on the restricted list to deal with a personal matter involving his family, manager Mike Shildt said Saturday.

There’s no timetable for Darvish’s return.

“Clearly we want to respect his privacy,” Shildt said before Saturday night’s game against Arizona. “He wants to make sure everybody knows he’s physically in a good spot and he’s still working on his craft but he is going to step away right now and deal with some things on a personal level and we’re going to love and support him. He’s part of the Padres’ family.”

The 37-year-old Darvish is on the injured list for the second time this season, with a groin strain. He was tentatively scheduled to be activated on June 25 and start against Washington but developed elbow inflammation and remained on the IL.

He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts.

