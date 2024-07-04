With Taylor Swift heading to Germany, one city has taken her name — at least for a few weeks
BERLIN (AP) — The Swifties are about to take over the German city formerly known as Gelsenkirchen, where American superstar Taylor Swift is set to give three Eras Tour concerts later this month. In honor of the singer, the city has renamed itself “Swiftkirchen” — at least temporarily — to welcome the tens of thousands of fans who are expected to come for her shows on July 17, 18 and 19, German news agency dpa reported. German news agency dpa reported that a yellow city sign with the new name was unveiled Tuesday by Swift fan Aleshanee Westhoff, who suggested the name change to the mayor a few weeks ago and started a petition.