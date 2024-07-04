Vatican chief of staff testifies in UK finance trial, points finger at deputy who escaped unscathed
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ chief of staff has become one of the highest-ranking Holy See officials to testify in a foreign court. Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra appeared before a British court on Thursday. He was called to testify on behalf of the Vatican secretariat of state in a British civil proceeding brought against the Vatican by an Italian-British financier who was involved in the transactions over a London property. Raffaele Mincione is seeking to clear his name in the British courts after he was convicted by a Vatican criminal tribunal last year for his role in the Vatican’s investment in the former Harrod’s warehouse.