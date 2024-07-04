Europe is slapping tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles — for now. Here’s what to know

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union is moving to sharply increase customs duties on electric vehicles made in China. EVs are the latest flash point in a broader trade dispute over Chinese government subsidies and burgeoning exports of green technology to the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission says unfair government subsidies for electric vehicles imported from China threaten European carmakers and jobs. The higher duties won’t actually be collected for four more months, given the two sides time for talks to potentially resolve the dispute.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.