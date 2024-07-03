UK’s landmark postwar elections: When Boris Johnson sought and got a mandate to ‘Get Brexit Done’
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — In the fall of 2019, the recently-appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an election that was about one issue: Brexit. The 2016 Brexit referendum, won narrowly by those backing an exit from the European Union, had triggered a chaotic period in politics. With Labour’s Brexit policy unclear and its left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn deeply unpopular, Johnson’s Conservatives won their biggest majority since 1987 under Margaret Thatcher. Labour suffered its worst election result in terms of seats since the 1930s.