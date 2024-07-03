The July Fourth parade shooting paralyzed a boy. His life remains shattered 2 years later, mom says
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Suburban Chicago mom Keely Roberts counts the days, not years, since a deadly shooting at an Independence Day parade in 2022 injured her and left one of her twin boys paralyzed from the waist down. She says it has been 730 days since her now-10-year-old son Cooper could chase his brother Luke in their Highland Park backyard, play soccer or jump on his bed. Roberts and two of her children are among the dozens of people wounded in the shooting that took seven lives. The city has rolled out its plans for the first parade since the shooting. Victims have been trying to make sense of what happened.