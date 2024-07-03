Skip to Content
Police say a roadside bomb has killed a former Pakistani senator and 4 others in northwest Pakistan

Published 11:27 am

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a former senator in Pakistan has been killed when a vehicle carrying him and supporters struck a roadside bomb in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban near the Afghan border. Four other people were killed. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Pakistani Taliban in a statement says they were not involved. Police say the former senator, Hidayatullah Khan, had been traveling in a convoy to attend an election rally. President Asif Ali Zardari and other officials have denounced the bombing.

