GM will pay $146M in federal penalties because 5.9 million older vehicles emit excess carbon dioxide
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors will pay nearly $146 million in penalties to the federal government because 5.9 million of its older vehicles don’t comply with emissions and fuel economy standards. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement Wednesday that certain GM vehicles from the 2012 through 2018 model years didn’t comply with federal fuel economy requirements. The fine comes after the Environmental Protection Agency said its testing showed the GM pickup trucks and SUVs emit 10% more carbon dioxide on average than GM’s initial compliance testing claimed. GM says it complied with all regulations in pollution and mileage certification of its vehicles.