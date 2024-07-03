Extremists attack a wedding ceremony in Mali and kill at least 21
Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Residents say an armed group attacked a wedding ceremony in central Mali and killed at least 21 people. The West African nation’s military rulers are struggling to combat growing violence by extremists. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday evening, but it follows the pattern of ones by the al-Qaida-linked JNIM extremist group which often targets the region. One resident says most of the victims had their throats slit. Communities across central and northern Mali have been in the grip of such violence since 2012.