Authorities, churches identify 6 family members killed in Wisconsin house fire
MAUSTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities and churches have identified the six family members who died in a Wisconsin house fire. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that 66-year-old Steven Witte, 38-year-old Charis Kuehl and 35-year-old Lydia Witte were killed in the fire early Sunday in Necedah. Three children, ages 2, 5 and 8, also died in the blaze. Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Green Bay said Steve Witte served as a pastor there in the early 2000s and the five others who died were his daughters and granddaughters. The sheriff’s office said in its news release that the fire appears to have been accidental.