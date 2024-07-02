Two plundered ancient Greek vases are repatriated from Switzerland
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two plundered marble vases that marked ancient Athenians’ graves more than 2,000 years ago, including one with an emotional family scene, have been returned to Greece from Switzerland. Greece’s Culture Ministry says in a statement that the two white marble works, which were decorated with relief sculptures, were brought back following a years-long legal battle. They will be exhibited at a museum with finds from the Kerameikos, the main cemetery of ancient Athens.