David Attenborough’s colorful impact on Wimbledon and tennis: yellow balls

Published 8:02 am

LONDON (AP) — British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough’s visit to Wimbledon has provided a vivid reminder of his impact on the sport: yellow balls. With the advent of color TV and growing interest in tennis in the late 1960s, producers looked for ways to improve the viewing experience. Tennis balls were historically either black or white. The All England Club says Attenborough was one of the people who inspired the switch to yellow balls. He had worked for the BBC in the 1960s and helped the broadcaster transition to color TV. The 98-year-old Attenborough was a guest in the Royal Box at Centre Court on Monday.

Associated Press

