Big wins for Trump and sharp blows to regulations mark momentous Supreme Court term
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and the conservative interests that helped him reshape the Supreme Court have gotten most of what they wanted this term — from substantial help for Trump’s political and legal prospects to sharp blows against the administrative state they revile. The decisions reflected a deep and sometimes bitter divide on a court in which conservatives, including three justices appointed by Trump, have a two-to-one advantage over liberals, and seem likely to reinforce the views of most Americans that ideology, rather than a neutral application of the law, drives the outcome of the court’s biggest cases. Chief Justice John Roberts, who once sparred with Trump over judicial independence, delivered the most consequential decisions.