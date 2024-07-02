Skip to Content
News

Big wins for Trump and sharp blows to regulations mark momentous Supreme Court term

By
Published 12:57 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and the conservative interests that helped him reshape the Supreme Court have gotten most of what they wanted this term — from substantial help for Trump’s political and legal prospects to sharp blows against the administrative state they revile. The decisions reflected a deep and sometimes bitter divide on a court in which conservatives, including three justices appointed by Trump, have a two-to-one advantage over liberals, and seem likely to reinforce the views of most Americans that ideology, rather than a neutral application of the law, drives the outcome of the court’s biggest cases. Chief Justice John Roberts, who once sparred with Trump over judicial independence, delivered the most consequential decisions.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content