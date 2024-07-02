SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara’s Prime Time Band is getting ready to perform at Pierre Claeyssens Venterans Foundation's Independence Day concert this week.

The Prime Time Band is comprised of more than seventy-five amateur musicians.

Their focus is to provide free concerts to the greater Santa Barbara community.

Dedicated to creating opportunities for music-making for players of all experience levels, the band is comprised of adults from age 40 to 90, many of whom hadn’t played an instrument since high school or learned to play during their retirement or semi-retirement. Founded in 1995 as a non-profit 501(c)3, the band has performed more than 200 free concerts and been declared by the City to be a “Santa Barbara Treasure”.

Happening on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Gardens, the band will be presenting an all-American program of patriotic music on the Courthouse lawn.

This year’s program will feature the thrilling music of John Williams from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman and more.

The band will also perform musical tributes to this year’s 100th anniversaries of the Granada Theatre and Old Spanish Days.

“The high level musicality and professionalism that these dedicated amateurs bring to the stage, combined with music that contemporary audiences love will make for a memorable July 4th,” said Prime Time Band Music Director Paul Mori. “I could not be more proud of the band and so happy we can share such great music with Santa Barbara. It’s a great place for families and the music reflects that.”

For more information, please visit https://www.ptband.org/ or https://www.ptband.org/