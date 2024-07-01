What to know about the Supreme Court immunity ruling in Trump’s 2020 election interference case
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s ruling in former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case makes it all but certain that the Republican will not face trial in Washington ahead of the November election. The justices said Monday the lower court must “carefully analyze” whether certain allegations involve official conduct for which the president would be immune from prosecution. That means the case could be tied up for months with legal wrangling over whether Trump’s conduct was official or unofficial. The justices directed additional fact-finding on one of the more stunning allegations in the indictment: that Trump had participated in a scheme orchestrated by allies to enlist fake electors in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden.