Six athletes, including one woman, in Palestine team for Paris Olympics
AP Sports Writer
Six athletes, including one woman, have been selected to represent Palestine at the Paris Olympics. An official from the Palestinian Olympic Committee has told The Associated Press on Monday that they will compete in boxing, judo, swimming, shooting and taekwondo. Nader Jayousi of the Palestinian Olympic Committee says there is a possibility a seventh athlete in track and field could be added. Only one athlete, taekwondo fighter Omar Ismail, has directly qualified for Paris. Jayousi says the others were given universality quota places for poorer nations with less-established sports programs.