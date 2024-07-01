Skip to Content
Pennsylvania man killed when fireworks explode in his garage

UNION CITY, Pa. (AP) — A man was killed when some fireworks exploded at his Pennsylvania home. State police say 55-year-old Union City resident Michael Cross was working in his garage when the blast occurred Sunday. Neighbors helped get Cross away from the flames, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. No other injuries were reported. The blast remains under investigation. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is among the agencies involved.

