Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer insists Biden can win her state and says she’s behind him 100%
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is denying a report that she had called Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon to say that Michigan was no longer winnable for the president. Whitmer in a statement Monday insisted that Biden could still win the state in the wake of a debate performance by Biden that has left many Democrats concerned about his campaign. Whitmer’s statement comes amid growing speculation within her party about whether she could replace Biden and run against Republican Donald Trump this fall. Whitmer and several other top national Democrats have publicly supported Biden since Thursday’s debate.