Hunger grips Yemen even more. The UN says more than half of households aren’t eating enough
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations food agency says more than half of households in Yemen are not eating enough due to poor economic conditions and a monthslong pause in food assistance to millions of people in the rebel-held north. A World Food Program update says “severe food deprivation” has reached the highest it’s ever seen in parts of northern Yemen. WFP stopped food assistance to the north in December, citing limited funding and the lack of agreement with the rebel authorities on downscaling the program. It says the southern part of Yemen, controlled by the internationally recognized government, also has “historic highs” of insufficient food consumption.