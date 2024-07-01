How to keep guns off Bourbon Street? Designate a police station as a school
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say they will designate a police station in the city’s historic French Quarter as a vocational-technical school where officers receive training. The designation means carrying handguns will be forbidden within a 1,000-foot radius of the station — an area that includes much of bar-lined Bourbon Street and other areas known for drawing big crowds of tourists and locals. The move comes as a new law takes effect that does away with permit requirements for carrying concealed firearms. The state attorney general late Monday raised doubts about the legality of the plan.